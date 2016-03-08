Official: Lazio sign Milan Badelj and Joaquin Correa
01 August at 12:00The reports erupted last week, the medical visits at the Paideia clinic in Rome were held yesterday and today, the deals are complete and official; Milan Badelj and Joaquin Correa are now Lazio players.
Milan Badelj has been signed on a free transfer, after his contract with Serie A Fiorentina expired earlier in the summer. A number of clubs were reportedly interested in the midfielder, who reached the World Cup final with the Croatian national team, including Sporting Lisbon, AC Milan and Zenit St Petersburg.
Meanwhile, Joaquin Correa comes from Sevilla in La Liga, for a figure believed to be in the region of €18 million – half of what they received for the man Correa is replacing; West Ham’s Felipe Anderson.
Two strong transfers show that Lazio mean business as they, once again, attempt to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
For more Lazio news, views and exclusives – visit The Laziali.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments