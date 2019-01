"SS Lazio announces that it has acquired the rights of the sports performances of Rômulo Souza Orestes Caldeira on a temporary basis, with the right of an option to buy from Genoa," the statement read. For more news, visit our homepage.

Just now, Lazio announced the signing of Romulo, who joins on loan from Genoa. The Biancocelesti will also have the opportunity to redeem the player after the season, as revealed in the club's statement.