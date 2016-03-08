Official: Lazio target Hinteregger joins Eintracht Frankfurt

01 August at 19:45
According to what has been confirmed by Eintracht Frankfurt's official website, the Bundesliga side have completed the signing of Augsburg's Austrian centre-back Martin Hinteregger.

Hinteregger spent last season on loan in Frankfurt but it appeared to be uncertain as to whether or not he would join the club permanently. In the meantime, Lazio emerged as potential suitors but now the Biancocelesti have missed out and Hinteregger is a permanent player of Eintracht Frankfurt.

