Official: Lecce sign Imbula on loan from Stoke City

Now it’s official: Giannelli Imbula is a Lecce player. The 26-year-old Congolese footballer is moving from Stoke City on a loan deal with an option to buy, after having applied his trade in England with the Potters since 2016, although he has only managed 26 league appearances for the Championship side, after being sent on loan spells to Toulouse and Rayo Valleacano. The player is in the possession of a French passport and therefore doesn’t impact the Non-EU player limit.



Here is the club’s statement: "The U.S. Lecce announces that it has acquired, on a temporary basis with the right and obligation of redemption upon the occurrence of certain conditions, the right to the sports performance of the player Gilbert Imbula Wanga from Stoke City. The Congolese footballer, born in 1992, with a French passport, has also already worn the shirts of Guingamp, Marseille, FC Porto, Toulouse and Rayo Vallecano.



The player will be presented to the press this morning at 12:00 in the "Sergio Vantaggiato" press room of the Via del Mare stadium".



Apollo Heyes