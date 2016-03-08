OFFICIAL: Leonardo resigns as AC Milan sporting director

Leonardo has resigned as AC Milan sporting director, the Rossoneri have confirmed through their official website.



Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo (Leonardo) has today informed AC Milan of his decision to resign from his position of the Club's Sporting Director with immediate effect. AC Milan has accepted his resignation.



The Club wishes to thank Leonardo for his important contributions in helping to take the Club forward into in a new era and wishes him all the best for his future career.



The Brazilian manager was appointed as AC Milan Sporting Director in July 2018, overseeing transfer market activities during his time with the Club. An announcement on the appointment of a new Sporting Director will be made in due course.



Ivan Gazidis, CEO of AC Milan, said: "Leonardo joined AC Milan in its hour of need a few short weeks before the closing of the summer transfer window. Under very difficult circumstances he put his heart and soul into addressing a highly complicated situation and transmitting his energy and his ambition to the team. I am very grateful to Leonardo for everything he has contributed to our great Club and wish him well in his future endeavours".

