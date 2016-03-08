Official: Leonardo returns to AC Milan

AC Milan are now owned by Elliott management as they have now made their first hire. After letting go of both Fassone and Mirabelli, the new Milan management hired ex-Milan player Leonardo to replace Mirabelli. The Brazilian had already been working as the club's general manager of the sporting area for a few days now as the official note has now arrived. Here is what they released on the matter:



" The new Milan management is happy to announce the hiring of Leonardo De Araujo as general manager of the technical-sporting area. It is an emotional return for him as well as a big signing for the club considering his vast international experience. The club's primary goal is to return permanently to the elite of European football. The appointment of Leonardo is a step in the right direction for the club...".



