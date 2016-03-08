Official: Leonardo returns to AC Milan
25 July at 19:20AC Milan are now owned by Elliott management as they have now made their first hire. After letting go of both Fassone and Mirabelli, the new Milan management hired ex-Milan player Leonardo to replace Mirabelli. The Brazilian had already been working as the club's general manager of the sporting area for a few days now as the official note has now arrived. Here is what they released on the matter:
" The new Milan management is happy to announce the hiring of Leonardo De Araujo as general manager of the technical-sporting area. It is an emotional return for him as well as a big signing for the club considering his vast international experience. The club's primary goal is to return permanently to the elite of European football. The appointment of Leonardo is a step in the right direction for the club...".
