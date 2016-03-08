Official lineups: Fiorentina-Roma

Fiorentina-Roma is the second advance of the 17th day of Serie A with Vincenzo Montella who has lived a positive moment with the draw obtained on Inter but remains in doubt .Fonseca's Roma instead proceeds at a fast pace and is in a positive series (3 wins and a draw) from 4 games so as to have reached the eve just -7 from the top (become -10 with the victory of Juventus on Wednesday).Fiorentina and Roma drew both challenges from last season: there have not been three consecutive draws between these two teams in the competition since 1977.Roma midfielder Diego Perotti has found the net in three of his last four games against Fiorentina in the top flight.OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola, Pulgar, Badelj, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Boateng, Vlahovic.Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Florenzi, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Diawara, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Perotti; DzekoAnthony Privetera