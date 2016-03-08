Official: Liverpool announce star's exit, Juve deal getting closer
08 June at 18:35Liverpool have announced the exit of their midfield star Emre Can. The Premier League giants have confirmed through their official Twitter account that the player won’t be a Red next season and Can is now just a few steps away from joining Juventus.
The Old Lady has already reached an agreement with the Germany International who will be in Turin next week to undergo his medical with the Serie A giants.
Juventus have seen their first summer signing Mattia Perin have medical tests today (watch the videos from our reporter in Turin here).
Emre Can is a long time target of Juventus so much so the Italians tried to sign him last summer but Liverpool rejected to sell him despite being aware that the player could have left the club as a free agent this summer.
Now that Can has officially left Liverpool, the next official announcement will be his move to Juventus. Stay tuned.
