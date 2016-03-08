Official: Liverpool coach Klopp has signed a new contract until 2024

BOSS



We're delighted to announce Jürgen Klopp has agreed a contract extension https://t.co/Eg13Fjj3Ek — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 13, 2019

Liverpool have officially announced today that coach Jurgen Klopp as signed a new contract, that will tie him to the club until 2024, an extension of two years from his current deal.The German coach, with his assistants Peter Krawietz and Pepijn Lijnders also signing new deals, guided the Reds to their 6th Champions League victory last season, after beating fellow English side Tottenham Hotspur in the final. Liverpool are also top of the Premier League after 16 games, eight points ahead of the second place Leicester City.Klopp commented on the contract renewal, saying: “For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve.“When I see the development of the club and the collaborative work that continues to take place, I feel my contribution can only grow.“People see what happens on the pitch as a measure of our progress and although it is the best measure, it’s not the only measure. I have seen the commitment from ownership through to every aspect and function of the club you can think of.“When the call came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other; if anything, now I feel I underestimated that. It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complementary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024.“If I didn’t, I would not be re-signing. This club is in such a good place, I couldn’t contemplate leaving.”The German coach then touched on the work carried out by other members of the club’s management.“I must also highlight the role of our sporting director, Michael Edwards, in this journey so far. His input and collaboration has been just as important as anyone else’s in getting us into a position to compete for the game’s top titles.“For anyone in football who aspires to compete in an environment where every element of the organisation is at its very best – from the support of the supporters to the vision of the owners – there can be no better place than this.”Apollo Heyes