Official: Liverpool complete deal to sign Man Utd and Juve target
28 May at 22:38Liverpool have completed the signing of Monaco midfielder Fabinho.
The player had previously been linked with moves to Juventus and Manchester United but the Reds managed to seal his transfer just after the Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.
“I am really excited about this move”, Fabinho said.
“This is something that I always wanted – this is a giant of a team. The infrastructures of the club look exceptional.
“A football club of this size coming after my services, I didn’t have to think that much about coming over.
“I will try to create my own history at this football club. Hopefully, on a personal level, I’m able to win titles with this club.
“I will try to grow and learn and improve myself, and to be part of the club’s history.”
Fabinho is expected to replace Emre Can who is tipped to move to Juventus in the coming weeks. Can will have Juventus medical this week.
