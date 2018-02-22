Liverpool have completed the signing of Monaco midfielder Fabinho.The player had previously been linked with moves to Juventus and Manchester United but the Reds managed to seal his transfer just after the Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.“This is something that I always wanted – this is a giant of a team. The infrastructures of the club look exceptional.“A football club of this size coming after my services, I didn’t have to think that much about coming over.“I will try to create my own history at this football club. Hopefully, on a personal level, I’m able to win titles with this club.“I will try to grow and learn and improve myself, and to be part of the club’s history.”