Official: Liverpool sign Alisson, Roma reveal transfer details
19 July at 23:04Liverpool have made Alisson’s transfer official. The Brazilian goalkeeper has joined the Reds for € 72 million becoming the World’s most expensive goalkeeper ever.
The Brazilian keeper has had successive medical tests with the Champions League finalists today and Liverpool’s announcement has just been published through their website.
"In terms of my life and my career, it's a huge step for me being part of this club and this family.
"You can be certain that I'll give my all”, Alisson said.
Roma have revealed the figures of the deal:
Alisson, 25, will join the Premier League side for an initial fee of €62.5m, the most expensive transfer fee ever paid for a goalkeeper.
x https://t.co/t4msWAm2sU pic.twitter.com/jTq9gqOFI4— Liverpool FC (@LFC) 19 luglio 2018
The agreement also includes a number of performance-related clauses, on the part of both the player and the English club, that add up to an additional €10m.
The Brazil international joined Roma for a fee of €8m in July 2016, becoming the undisputed No. 1 ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.
Thank you @Alissonbecker and good luck with your new adventure pic.twitter.com/i1ic1tLPyQ— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 19 luglio 2018
