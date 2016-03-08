Official: Liverpool confirm signing of van den Berg

27 June at 13:45
Liverpool have this morning confirmed, via their social media channels, the signing of Sepp van den Berg from Zwolle. The young Dutch centre-back is expected to join the youth set up at Anfield, with a hope that he develops into a long term partner for Dutch colossus Virgil Van Dijk. Liverpool paid a fee of €1.5m for the defender, which could rise as high as €5m depending on the success of the deal. Liverpool beat off strong competition from Bayern Munich to seal the deal.

 

