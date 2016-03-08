Official: Liverpool sign Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg
19 December at 12:00English Premier League giants Liverpool have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.
The 24-year-old will join the current European champions in the mid-season transfer window after the Reds paid the release clause of £7.5 million to acquire the services of the Japan international.
The news was officially announced by Liverpool on their official website in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Minamino has joined Salzburg in the summer of 2015 and till now has represented the club in 199 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 64 goals along with providing 44 assists.
