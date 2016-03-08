Official: loanee duo return to AC Milan
29 January at 16:20AC Milan have cut short the loan spells of Alessandro Guarnone and Mattia El Hilali (pictured with Galliani) at Matera. The Serie C side is in serious economic troubles, the players are on strike and the club has been hugely penalized and forced to play with a line-up made by youth players only. Because of this complicated reason, AC Milan have decided to call their starlet back in Milan. Alessandro Guarnone and Mattia El Hilali are now waiting to begin a new chapter of their career after six very complicated months in Matera.
Go to comments