AC Milan have cut short the loan spells ofat Matera. The Serie C side is in serious economic troubles, the players are on strike and the club has been hugely penalized and forced to play with a line-up made by youth players only. Because of this complicated reason, AC Milan have decided to call their starlet back in Milan. Alessandro Guarnone and Mattia El Hilali​ are now waiting to begin a new chapter of their career after six very complicated months in Matera.