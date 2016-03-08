OFFICIAL: Lucas Leiva agrees new deal with Lazio until 2022

04 May at 17:00
Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva has today officially signed a new contract extension with the Roman club; set to keep the Brazilian contracted to the club until 2022. This comes after yet another strong season for the midfielder, who moved from Liverpool at the start of the 2017/18 season.

Lazio and Leiva will be hoping for a strong end to the season to qualify for European football and perhaps lift the Coppa Italia after the final against Atalanta.
 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.