OFFICIAL: Lucas Leiva agrees new deal with Lazio until 2022
04 May at 17:00Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva has today officially signed a new contract extension with the Roman club; set to keep the Brazilian contracted to the club until 2022. This comes after yet another strong season for the midfielder, who moved from Liverpool at the start of the 2017/18 season.
Lazio and Leiva will be hoping for a strong end to the season to qualify for European football and perhaps lift the Coppa Italia after the final against Atalanta.
#Leiva2022— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) May 4, 2019
