Real Madrid star Luka Modric has been awarded the UEFA Player of the Season accolade.Modric was part of the Real Madrid side that won its third consecutive UEFA Champions League crown last season and had also played a vital role in guiding the Croatian national team to the World Cup final.During the UEFA Awards ceremony in Monaco, Modric was awarded the accolade ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.Ronaldo did win the UEFA Striker of the Year Award and the Goal of the Season award though, as Modric's teammates Sergio Ramos and Keylor Navas won the UEFA Defender of the Year and UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year award.Modric also won the UEFA Midfielder of the Year award.