Official: Lukaku given Icardi's number 9 shirt at Inter

09 August at 09:45
Inter Milan have officially completed the signing of Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United in a deal that looked likely all summer but finally got over the finishing line as the English transfer window came to an end.

Now, Lukaku has been given his shirt number at Inter; the number 9 previously worn by Mauro Icardi. Icardi remains at the club but will now, in all likelihood, take a backup role in the Nerazzurri set-up.
 

