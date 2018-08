The Partenopei tweeted a picture of their new signing 30 minutes ago, although no details of the deal have been revealed yet. However, Napoli president De Laurentiis revealed (a few days ago) that an agreement had been found at €12m plus bonuses.

An official statement on Napoli's website is expected very soon.

Napoli have officially announced the signing of Kevin Malcuit, who joins the club after one season at Lille.