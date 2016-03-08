Official: Man Utd and AC Milan target completes Sevilla move
31 August at 14:30FC Spartak Moscow’s Dutch international winger Quincy Anton Promes was a wanted man for AC Milan and the English Premier League club, Manchester United, but the transfer target of these two clubs has now been snapped by Sevilla.
Quincy Anton Promes now signed a five year deal after joining Sevilla.
A statement on the Spanish La Liga club’s official website read, “Sevilla FC and FC Spartak Moscow have reached an agreement for the transfer of Quincy Anton Promes to the Nervionenses for the next five seasons. Promes, a Dutch international winger aged 26, was developed in the youth ranks of AFC Ajax and joined FC Twente in 2009.”
“Although he came to play the first round of the Europa League the following season, his club decided to give it to the Go Ahead Eagles of the second division, club with which he scored 17 goals and 11 assists to finish achieving promotion to the Eredivisie.”
