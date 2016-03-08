Official: Man Utd complete signing of €60m Brazil star: the details
21 June at 17:00Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred.
The 25-year-old is currently on International duty in Russia where he aims to lift the World Cup with Brazil in July.
Manchester United have reportedly completed the signing the Brazilian for € 60 million.
“This is a very important moment for my career”, Fred said.
“Now I am fully focused on Brazil and the World Cup.”
José Mourinho has talked to the club’s official website about the Red Devils’ new signing: “Fred will complete our midfield, his creativity and his vision will give our game style a new dimension”, the Special said.
“I am very happy he is joining our club and I believe our players know how important he can be in our team.”
Fred is Manchester United’s second summer signing after Dalot who joined the Old Trafford hierarchy last month.
