Official: Manchester City complete signing of Atletico midfielder Rodri

rodri.atletico.madrid.colpo.di.testa.2018.2019.jpg GETTY IMAGES
04 July at 13:15
Manchester City have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri today, the Premier League giants paying the 70 million euros required to activate his release clause.

The club confirmed the deal on Twitter this afternoon, as Guardiola strengthens his side ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season.
 

 

