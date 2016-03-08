OFFICIAL: Manchester City pay release clause for Rodri

03 July at 17:00
Premier League Manchester City have now officially paid the release clause to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri.

The Citizens were long being linked with a move for the Spain international and now the Los Rojiblancos have confirmed that the Citizens have paid out the release clause to sign him.

A statement released by Atletico said: "LaLiga announced on Wednesday at Atletico Madrid that Rodrigo Hernandez, represented by a proxy, and representatives of Manchester City have appeared at the headquarters of the football agency in order to exercise the rescission clause of the player.

"Manchester City has deposited the amount of the termination clause on behalf of the player. In this way, the player has unilaterally terminated the employment contract that bound him to our club until June 30, 2023."

