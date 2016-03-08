Official: Manchester United confirm signing of Man City target

29 June at 13:30
Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The English full-back, who was also a target of United's cross-city rivals Manchester City, has completed a move believed to be in the region of €55-60m.

The deal was widely expected to be completed and confirmation has come from the club today to provide the final 'yes' on the deal.
 

 

