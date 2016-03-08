Roma fans have been upset by the proposed plan to sell Strootman and today, the deal has been made official. Marseille have announced the deal on Twitter, with a ‘Fortnite’ inspired announcement video.The fee for the deal to take the ‘Flying Dutchman’ from Roma amounts to around a reported €25 million plus bonuses. Strootman, 28, has been linked to a number of clubs over the summer, including Premier League giants Manchester United yet has completed a switch to Ligue 1 – bringing to an end a 5 year spell with the Giallorossi, after signing from PSV in 2013.See Marseille’s announcement video below!