Official: Manchester United target joins Marseille
28 August at 17:25Roma fans have been upset by the proposed plan to sell Strootman and today, the deal has been made official. Marseille have announced the deal on Twitter, with a ‘Fortnite’ inspired announcement video.
The fee for the deal to take the ‘Flying Dutchman’ from Roma amounts to around a reported €25 million plus bonuses. Strootman, 28, has been linked to a number of clubs over the summer, including Premier League giants Manchester United yet has completed a switch to Ligue 1 – bringing to an end a 5 year spell with the Giallorossi, after signing from PSV in 2013.
See Marseille’s announcement video below!
C'était écrit. Venu de l'eau pour mettre le feu— Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) August 28, 2018
#TheFlyingDutchman #OMnation pic.twitter.com/Wla4k3fRMF
