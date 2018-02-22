It had been in the makings some quite some time, and when Mancini was relieved of his duties at Zenit the other day, the move to Italy could finally be completed. The Twitter account of the 'Azzurri' announced the appointment earlier today.



"Roberto Mancini has signed as the new Italy Coach! The FIGC has reached an agreement with Mancini to start in the role and there will be an official presentation tomorrow at 12:00 CEST in Coverciano."



The Italian has signed a two-year contract, keeping him at his position until 2020.

