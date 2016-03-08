Official: Mancini summons Acerbi to replace injured Chiellini in the Italy squad

Now it’s official: Francesco Acerbi will replace Giorgio Chiellini in the national team for the games against Armenia and Finland. The 35-year-old Juventus defender was injured yesterday in the Bianconeri’s training sessions ahead of tonight’s big game against Napoli, with the injury potentially ruling out the player for six or seven months. In his place is 31-year-old Lazio star Francesco Acerbi, who has currently only made three appearances for the national team despite his impressive performances for Lazio and previously Sassuolo.Here are the official words from the FIGC: "Giorgio Chiellini has suffered a serious injury in the afternoon: for the Juventus defender, as reported by a note from the Bianconeri, the examinations have highlighted the injury of the front cruciate of his right knee, with consequent surgery planned for the next few days. From a national point of view, coach Mancini, who had included the Italian captain in the list of the called-up players this afternoon in view of the matches against Armenia and Finland, decided to summon the Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi".Apollo Heyes