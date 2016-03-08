OFFICIAL: Mandzukic extends until 2021
Juventus has made official that they have renewed their contract with Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic who signed a new deal until June 30, 2021.
OFFICIAL⎮@MarioMandzukic9 is here until 2021!— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 4, 2019
https://t.co/gL1i0zkA0l pic.twitter.com/21Xgtz4lvD
THE PRESS RELEASE
Mario Mandzukic's Juventus career will continue until 2021. The formalization of the contract renewal has arrived today and it is news that the Juventus supporters welcome with warmth, because, simply, the renewal of Mario is great news.
