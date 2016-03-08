OFFICIAL: Mandzukic extends until 2021

Juventus has made official that they have renewed their contract with Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic who signed a new deal until June 30, 2021.

 


 

 

THE PRESS RELEASE

Mario Mandzukic's Juventus career will continue until 2021. The formalization of the contract renewal has arrived today and it is news that the Juventus supporters welcome with warmth, because, simply, the renewal of Mario is great news.

