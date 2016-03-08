Official: Marcano joins Roma on a free transfer
31 May at 17:10Ivan Marcano has officially joined Roma, signing a three-year deal with the Giallorossi. Here is the official statement from the club.
"Marcano, 30, has signed a three-year contract with the Giallorossi that runs until 30 June 2021. The contract includes an option for a fourth year, a clause that will be activated automatically dependent on the meeting of certain conditions," the statement read.
