OFFICIAL: Marcano returns to Porto after just one year at Roma
11 July at 12:45Ivan Marcano's experience at Roma lasted just one season. Porto have officially announced the return of the centre-back who played at the club between 2014-18. In the morning, the Spaniard underwent medical examinations and signed a contract until June 2023.
The player wore the Roma short on 13 occasions for a total of 1056 minutes and managed to score one goal. The cost of the operation is around 3 million euros.
Bem-vindo / Welcome / Bienvenido Iván Marcano #FCPorto #BemVindoMarcano pic.twitter.com/523c0FapP1— FC Porto (@FCPorto) July 11, 2019
