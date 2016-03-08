OFFICIAL: Marcano returns to Porto after just one year at Roma

11 July at 12:45
Ivan Marcano's experience at Roma lasted just one season. Porto have officially announced the return of the centre-back who played at the club between 2014-18. In the morning, the Spaniard underwent medical examinations and signed a contract until June 2023.

The player wore the Roma short on 13 occasions for a total of 1056 minutes and managed to score one goal. The cost of the operation is around 3 million euros. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.