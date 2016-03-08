Official: Marchisio rescinds Juventus contract

Claudio Marchisio has rescinded his contract with Juventus.



The Serie A giants have just confirmed the decision through an official statement on their official website :



“Thanks for everything Claudio! The story of Marchisio with Juve ends today after the end of his contract by mutual agreement.”



​Marchisio thrived in the club’s academy and was one of the most loved footballers by Bianconeri fans. The ‘Principino’ (Little Price) has only spent one season out on loan at Empoli playing for the remaining of his career with the Old Lady.



The statement of the Serie A giants came all of a sudden and in the next few hours Massimiliano Allegri will explain why the club and the player made this decision.



The Italian manager will speak from the Allianz Stadium’s press room at 1 pm (Italy time) today and he will be surely asked to explain why Juve and Marchisio have parted companies.



