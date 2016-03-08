Official: Matheus Pereira joins Dijon on loan from Juventus

French Ligue 1 side Dijon FCO have completed the loan signing of midfielder Matheus Pereira from Italian Serie A giants Juventus.Dijon were in the market to sign a midfielder before the end of the transfer window in order to strengthen their midfield for the 2019-20 season and have identified the Brazil U17 international as a perfect fit.The deal was announced on Thursday where the 21-year-old has joined the French club on a one-year loan with an option to make the deal permanent come the end of the season.