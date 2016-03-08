Official: Matthijs De Ligt joins Juventus
18 July at 09:15It is official. Matthijs de Ligt is officially a player of Juventus. The Bianconeri announced the signing this morning through their social media channels, with the caption #TurnDeLigtOn.
The fee for the transfer is 75 million euros, payable over five years, with an extra 10.5 million euros in add-ons.
LIGHTS | Matthijs de Ligt è ufficialmente bianconero! https://t.co/vqrukMxB9I #TURNDELIGTON #LiveAhead pic.twitter.com/a7L41UQ7li— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 18, 2019
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments