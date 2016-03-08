Official: Matthijs De Ligt joins Juventus

18 July at 09:15
It is official. Matthijs de Ligt is officially a player of Juventus. The Bianconeri announced the signing this morning through their social media channels, with the caption #TurnDeLigtOn.

The fee for the transfer is 75 million euros, payable over five years, with an extra 10.5 million euros in add-ons.
 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.