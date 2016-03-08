Official: Mendy signs for Real Madrid

12 June at 20:50
Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of French fullback Ferland Mendy from Lyon for a fee that is expected to be around the 50 million euro mark.

Mendy has been at Lyon since 2017 when he was signed from Le Harve for only 5 million.
The Frenchman is Madrid's 4th summer signing after the previous additions of Luka Jovic, Militao, Rodrygo and Lunin and Hazard. Along with Brahim who came in January, they have spent 331m euros with the majority of the summer to come.

Mendy played 30 Ligue 1 games last season, scoring 2 goals.

