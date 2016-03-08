Official: Milan defender Duarte out for 3-4 months with heel injury
28 November at 20:15Milan defender Leo Duarte will be injured for the next three to four months due to problems with his Achilles tendon, according to an official announcement by the Rossoneri via Calciomercato.com today.
The official announcement details how the 23-year-old Brazilian defender underwent surgery in Sweden after fracturing his heel near the Achilles tendon. He underwent the surgery at the Alfredson Tendon Clinic in Umeå, Swden.
Duarte joined the Milanese club from Brazilian side Flamengo in the summer and struggled to earn playing time under previous Milan coach Marco Giampaolo at the start of the season. However, his replacement Stefano Pioli started to place more trust in the 23-year-old defender and started him for three games in a row against SPAL, Lazio and Juventus.
The Injury kept Duarte out of the Rossoneri’s 1-1 draw against Napoli on the weekend, but the club are hoping he will be able to return for the matches after the winter break.
Apollo Heyes
