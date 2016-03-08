Official: Milan dismiss coach Marco Giampaolo
08 October at 19:39It's official. Marco Giampaolo is no longer the coach of Milan. The Rossoneri announced their decision this evening to relieve the former Sampdoria coach of his duties, according to Calciomercato.com.
Here is the official announcement from Milan:
“AC Milan announces that they have relieved Marco Giampaolo of his duties as coach of the first team. The club would like to thank Marco for the work he has done so far and wish him every success in his career.”
Giampaolo guided the Rossoneri to a poor start in the championship, achieving only nine points after their first seven games. Two of their victories were against newly promoted sides Brescia and Hellas Verona, with their other victory against a struggling Genoa, who are currently 19th place.
The former Sampdoria coach is likely to be replaced by Stefano Pioli, who most recently managed Fiorentina. However, rumours of this decision caused Milan fans to voice their concerns on Twitter, with the #PioliOut trending before the decision has even been announced.
Apollo Heyes
