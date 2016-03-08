Official: Milan's Coppa Italia clash with SPAL will be played at San Siro

The Rossoneri won the draw, as the game will be played at the San Siro. It will take place between January 15th and 22nd. The two sides have already faced each other in the league, with Milan claiming the three points in a narrow 1-0 win at the same stadium.

The other day, it was confirmed that AC Milan will face SPAL in the Coppa Italia round of 16. However, a draw was necessary to decide who will be the home team, and that draw took place earlier today.