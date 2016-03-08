Official: Milan sign Ismael Bennacer

04 August at 10:00
In a transfer that has looked likely for nearly the entire transfer window so far, AC Milan have, this morning, confirmed that the club have signed Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer from newly relegated Italian club Empoli; the same club that another new Rossoneri signing, Rade Krunic, was purchased from.

Arsenal had the first option to re-sign Bennacer but after turning said option down, he will now be a new player of the Milanese club.
 

