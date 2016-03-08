Official: Milan sign Italian youth talent from Piacenza
08 January at 15:45AC Milan have definitively signed 16-year-old Italian talent Jordan Amore Pio, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri have officially registered the 16-year-old forward, who started his career with SPAL before joining Piacenza’s youth system. The move shows the Rossoneri are still working hard to develop new young talent, rather than only relying on purchasing older players. The Milanese management are keen to produce new talent.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments