Official: Milan squad confirmed, Rodriguez and Bonaventura absent
26 October at 13:45AC Milan have confirmed their squad list for the match between the Rossoneri and AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico tomorrow. Notably absent are Ricardo Rodriguez and Giacomo Bonaventura, the latter having only recently returned from a long-term injury.
The full list is as follows:
'Goalkeepers: Donnarumma G., Donnarumma A., Reina
Defenders: Calabria, Conti, Duarte, Romagnoli, Duarte, Gabbia, Musacchio, Hernandez
Midfielders: Biglia, Bennacer, Kessié, Calhanoglu , Krunic, Paquetà
Attackers: Borini, Castillejo, Leao, Piatek, Rebic, Suso
