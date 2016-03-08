Official: Mino Raiola handed three-month ban by FIGC

Vincenzo has been given a two-month ban, while Mino will have to serve a three-month ban. Tough blow for them both, of course, given that the transfer window is just around the corner. It remains to be seen how this will impact their clients, such as de Ligt, Pogba, Verratti, Lukaku and many more.

​The FIGC (Italian football federation), have suspended Vincenzo Raiola and Carmino (Mino) Raiola in relation to sports agency activities, as revealed in a statement earlier.