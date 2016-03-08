Official: Monaco suspend duties of Thierry Henry 'awaiting final decision'
24 January at 19:50AS Monaco have tonight announced that they are suspending the duties of head coach Thierry Henry, awaiting a final decision. Monaco have been struggling as of late and, in an official statement on their website, confirmed the news:
"AS Monaco announces that it has decided to suspend its duties as coach of the first team Thierry Henry from this day and waiting for a final decision.
Franck Passi will train the professional group this Friday."
January 24, 2019
