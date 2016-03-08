Official: Monaco suspend duties of Thierry Henry 'awaiting final decision'

Henry Monaco braccia incrociate
24 January at 19:50
AS Monaco have tonight announced that they are suspending the duties of head coach Thierry Henry, awaiting a final decision. Monaco have been struggling as of late and, in an official statement on their website, confirmed the news:

"AS Monaco announces that it has decided to suspend its duties as coach of the first team Thierry Henry from this day and waiting for a final decision.

Franck Passi will train the professional group this Friday."
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.