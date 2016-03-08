Official: Monchi leaves Roma; Arsenal move imminent?

The Spaniard and Roma have reached a mutual agreement to end their relationship earlier than expected, which was confirmed on their website earlier today.

"AS Roma and sporting director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, more commonly known as Monchi, can confirm that the two parties have reached a mutual agreement to bring an early end to their professional relationship," the statement read.

Monchi has been heavily linked with a role at Arsenal, and a move now seems to be imminent. During his time at Roma, he executed the already famous Nainggolan-Zaniolo swap with Inter, certainly focusing on young players. Cristante and Kluivert are two other examples, but now the era has come to an end.