Official: Montella in Florence, set to sign

10 April at 10:45

Vincenzo Montella is set to return to Fiorentina, the team he managed from 2012 to 2015. The Pomigliano d'Arco technician takes the place of the outgoing Stefano Pioli and has found an agreement with the company to guide the team until June 2020.

 

Montella reached the city by train from Rome, arriving at the Campo di Marte station, where he found several reporters waiting for him and to whom he released this joke: "I am always happy to return to Florence". 

 

In the afternoon he will take his first training session and will be presented to the press.
 

 
 

