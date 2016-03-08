Official: Morata joins Atletico Madrid from Chelsea

It's official now,The Colchoneros have confirmed the signing of the Spanish striker who will remain on loan at Atletico for 18 months. ​"I'm very happy and proud to be here. I can't wait to start training, meet my new teammates and play," Morata said."The Spaniard spent four seasons at our Academy, having originally joined as an "Alevín," and was a teammate of Koke during his first spell at our club. The two will now reunite in our first team, in which the striker will wear the number 22 shirt.Morata has proven himself as a prolific goalscorer in some of Europe's most competitive leagues. Apart from his time in LaLiga and the Premier League, the striker also played for Italian club Juventus in the Serie A. In total, the 26-year-old has scored 82 goals and registered 37 assists throughout his club career. Moreover, he has earned 27 caps for Spain, netting 13 goals", Atletico Madrid wrote on their official website.