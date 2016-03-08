Official: Muscular problems for Szczesny - Juve's training report
16 December at 15:30
Just a few hours before the game against Udinese on Sunday, Wojciech Szczesny was forced to pull out of the squad due to an injury. Through an official report on their website, Juventus have provided an update on the goalkeeper, as well as today's training ahead of the Sampdoria clash on Wednesday.
The Bianconeri have no time to lose as two very important games are on the cards. After two games without a win in the league, they managed to beat Udinese by a convincing 3-1 scoreline at the Allianz Stadium. Today, as the report, training continued at Continassa.
For those who played a lot yesterday, focusing was put on recovery exercises, while the others took the field for technical and tactical work. Sampdoria on Wednesday and then Lazio in the Supercup final on Sunday: a busy work for the Bianconeri.
As for Szczesny, examinations this morning showed that there was some resentment to the right pectoral muscle; the player's condition will be monitored day by day, as the report concludes.
