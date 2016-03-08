OFFICIAL: Nainggolan joins Inter on a four-year deal
26 June at 12:20Having completed his medical with the club, Inter have now announced the signing of Radja Nainggolan.
The club released a statement on their website about the signing, confirming that the Belgian midfielder a signed a four-year contract with Inter.
"Radja Nainggolan is officially a new Inter player. The Belgian has signed a contract with the Nerazzurri that runs until 30 June 2022," the statement read.
For Inter, this is a great signing, given how well Nainggolan performed during his time with Inter manager Luciano Spalletti at Roma.
It's official! @OfficialRadja— Inter (@Inter_en) 26 juni 2018
Get all the details here https://t.co/evG6tJs0B3#WelcomeNinja #InterIsHere #FCIM pic.twitter.com/k5IHmIm6xM
