"Radja Nainggolan is officially a new Inter player. The Belgian has signed a contract with the Nerazzurri that runs until 30 June 2022," the statement read.

For Inter, this is a great signing, given how well Nainggolan performed during his time with Inter manager Luciano Spalletti at Roma.

