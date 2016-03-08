OFFICIAL: Napoli and Juventus handed boost as Bayern won't sign James Rodriguez

04 June at 16:04
German giants Bayern Munich will not sign James Rodriguez on a permanent basis, reports from Germany reliably state.

James' two-year long loan deal at the Allianz Arena would end this summer and both Juventus and Napoli have held a long-standing interest in the Colombian. Especially Napoli, whose manager Carlo Ancelotti has an admiration for the playmaker since their days together at Real Madrid.

SPORT Bild in Germany confirm that Bayern CEO ​Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed to them that the Bavarians won't sign James on a permanent basis and the former Monaco man does not want the move too.

He said: "The decision with James has fallen in principle. He was with me and told me in a personal conversation that he asks the club not to pull the option.

"Under these conditions, it makes no sense. He wants to play, be a regular player. That is not guaranteed here. I personally regret that. "

 

