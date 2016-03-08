Official: Napoli and Liverpool drawn in UCL death group
30 August at 19:12Liverpool, Napoli and PSG were drawn in what some may argue is this season's 'group of death' in the Champions League.
The Partenopei will face two tough tests during this season's Champions League as they will take on PSG and Liverpool in group C.
The teams were drawn by footballing legends Ricky Kaka and Diego Forlan just a few minutes ago, with Red Star Belgrade completing group C from pot 4.
