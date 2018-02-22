The club decided to post the exciting news on Twitter, uploading a video of their new manager, Carlo Ancelotti. The 58-year-old stated that he's 'happy and honoured' while praising the Napoli fans.

Napoli president De Laurentiis announced Sarri's departure earlier today, by saying that: “I thank Maurizio Sarri for his precious dedication to football Napoli that has allowed to give to the city and the Blue fans worldwide prestige and emotions, creating a model of play admired everywhere and by anyone."

After parting ways with Maurizio Sarri, Napoli have announced their new manager for next season.