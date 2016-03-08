Official: Napoli announce partnership with Italian company Parmacotto

Napoli have accepted a new sponsorship from Italian company Parmacotto, announced on their website today.The company will be present in both the Stadio San Paolo and Napoli’s training ground, although it will not be added to the shirts.Parmacotto CEO Andrea Schivazappa was excited about the partnership between the club and the company."We are excited to be one of the partners of Napoli and alongside a city with which we embarked on an important social and cultural journey last year as part of a broader corporate ethical responsibility in support of major local initiatives. Parmacotto is close to the world of sport in order to focus attention on a healthy lifestyle and quality.”The Italian company, which produces high quality cold cut meats, had a turnover last year of €72m, with the company based in the Italian capital of culture 2020, Parma.Apollo Heyes